Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $66,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

