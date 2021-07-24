Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of BorgWarner worth $65,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

