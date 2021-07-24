Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,718 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Boston Properties worth $60,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

