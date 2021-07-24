Earnest Partners LLC Has $25.31 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock opened at $471.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

