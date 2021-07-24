Earnest Partners LLC Has $28.71 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Continental Resources worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR opened at $34.39 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

