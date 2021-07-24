Earnest Partners LLC Has $40.06 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Cirrus Logic worth $40,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $84.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

