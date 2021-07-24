Earnest Partners LLC Has $53.24 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Sonoco Products worth $53,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.27 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.