Earnest Partners LLC Has $55.40 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $55,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

