Earnest Partners LLC Has $57.68 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,570 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.73% of RenaissanceRe worth $57,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.