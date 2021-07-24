Earnest Partners LLC Has $63.80 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,658 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.30% of United Fire Group worth $63,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,347,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

