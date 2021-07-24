Earnest Partners LLC Has $64.16 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $64,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.03 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

