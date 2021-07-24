Earnest Partners LLC Has $70.08 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,083 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $70,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $138.43 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.43. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

