Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $417.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

