Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 194,549 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

