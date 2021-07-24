Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 124,242 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,242 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Syneos Health worth $77,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.70 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.