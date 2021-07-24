Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 634,826 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

