Earnest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,876,590 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,876,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,889,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.83% of Parsons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

