Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Eastman Chemical worth $79,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.05 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

