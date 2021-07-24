Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Services worth $73,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

