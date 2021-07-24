Earnest Partners LLC Sells 11,166 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $82,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.82.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

