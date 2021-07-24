Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,311,776 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311,776 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Credit Suisse Group worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.