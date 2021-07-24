Earnest Partners LLC Sells 27,345 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of The Progressive worth $69,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

