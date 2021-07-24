Earnest Partners LLC Sells 296,240 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,240 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.05% of Bancolombia worth $80,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Bancolombia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

