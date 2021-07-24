Earnest Partners LLC Sells 6,450 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $45,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after purchasing an additional 976,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

