Earnest Partners LLC Sells 7,020 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $70,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 121,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.