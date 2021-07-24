Earnest Partners LLC Sells 9,173 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Cummins worth $66,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

