Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,536 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Masco worth $63,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

