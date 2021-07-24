Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $63,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

CRL opened at $396.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.13 and a 1-year high of $397.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

