Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sensata Technologies worth $36,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

