Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 388.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.