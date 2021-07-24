EasyFi (EASY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00007815 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.23 or 0.00842718 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.