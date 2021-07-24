Eaton Vance Management Acquires 65,036 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.20% of Cohen & Steers worth $37,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

