Eaton Vance Management Purchases 24,785 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $43,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

