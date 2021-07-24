Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,027 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.15% of Ebix worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ebix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

