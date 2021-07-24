eBoost (EBST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $53.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00365968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

