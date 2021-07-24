eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0363 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $47.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00371164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

