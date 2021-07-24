Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Down 8.9%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.37. 55,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,355,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

