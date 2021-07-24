EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

