Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $254,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after buying an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

