Effect.AI Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $330,569.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00245332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

