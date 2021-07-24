eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.55). eHealth reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 971.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Barclays increased their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 710.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of eHealth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHTH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 160,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.