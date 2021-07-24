El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.90% of El Pollo Loco worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LOCO stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $687.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.