Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $189,695.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00121516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00144140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.55 or 0.99978270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00902288 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

