Electrify.Asia (ELEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,973.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $425,938.85 and $46,973.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.00839205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.