Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.74), with a volume of 607,524 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

