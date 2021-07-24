Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,416 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $37,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 582,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3,922.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

