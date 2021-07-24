Elitium (EUM) One Day Volume Tops $645,664.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $86.20 million and $645,664.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00009085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00840084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars.

