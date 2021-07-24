Ellaism Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $79,985.37 and $35.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.66 or 0.06341286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,267,157 coins and its circulating supply is 47,215,826 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.