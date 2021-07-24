Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.01. Eltek shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 36,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

