Emercoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,593.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $16,593.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,830,775 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.